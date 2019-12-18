(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US automotive parts manufacturer BorgWarner has eliminated the position held by Paul Whelan, who has been detained by the Russian authorities in Moscow on charges of espionage, effectively leaving him without income upon his eventual return from Russia , the Whelan's family said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On Friday, December 13, BorgWarner eliminated Paul's job so he will have no income and no job upon his release from Russia. This increases the strain on our family's ability to keep some semblance of his former life ready for when he returns home," Paul's brother David Whelan said in the statement.

At the time of his arrest in December 2018, Paul worked as director of global security and investigations for Michigan-based automotive parts manufacturer. BorgWarner has offices in almost 20 countries, but not in Russia.

On December 12, UK diplomats visited Paul in the detention facility in Moscow.

"[They] gave us an update on his status, which is unchanged," David said.

Besides being a UK citizen, Paul also hold US, Irish and Canadian citizenship.

If convicted, Paul faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. However, he has insisted he is innocent and arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.