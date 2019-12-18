(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US automotive parts manufacturer BorgWarner has eliminated the position held by Paul Whelan, who is detained by the Russian authorities on charges of espionage, as a part of a corporate reorganization program, spokesperson Kathy Graham told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Paul's position is one that was eliminated as part of our corporate restructuring efforts," Graham said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Whelan family said in a statement that BorgWarner eliminated Paul's position on December 13 thereby leaving Paul without income upon his eventual return from Russia and adding additional financial stress to the family.

Graham explained that BorgWarner announced in April it was taking proactive action and market-driven adjustments to adapt its cost structure so as to remain competitive.

"Globally, some of these restructurings have and will result in job losses and facility reductions," Graham said.

At the time of his arrest in December 2018, Paul Whelan worked as director of global security and investigations for Michigan-based automotive parts manufacturer.

If convicted, Paul faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. However, he has insisted he is innocent and arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.