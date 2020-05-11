Boris announces the first phase of lockdown easing rules

(@FahadShabbir)

Boris Johnson on Sunday evening announced the first easing of lockdown rules, including unlimited exercise, sports and getting back to work

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Boris Johnson on Sunday evening announced the first easing of lockdown rules, including unlimited exercise, sports and getting back to work.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation, Johnson said the public had put up with restrictions "never seen before in peace or war" but they would now begin to be eased.

He added that the next stage of the lockdown easing will continue with a "phase two", beginning June next month and including Primary students going back to school and some shops re-opening.

Phase three, he said beginning in July at the earliest, could see hospitality firms open their doors for the first time since March.

Mr Johnson thanked the public for their "patience and common sense" and revealed the Government's new slogan: "Stay alert, control the virus and save lives." Johnson said his plan was "conditional" and that if a second wave emerges or the R number � the rate at which Covid-19 is spread � increases then the "brakes" will be put on the easing of measures.

The PM stressed it was imperative that the country must avoid a second peak which could overwhelm the NHS.

He said he'd been "working to establish new guidance" to help workplaces become "Covid Secure" - further details were expected on Monday.

Urging people to go back to work, he said it was better for people to "do so by car or even better by walking or bicycle" rather than by public transport/ "Anyone who can't work from home, for instance those in construction and manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work," he said.

"And we want it to be safe for you to get to work.

"So you should avoid public transport if at all possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited.

Johnson also announced that from Wednesday people can leave the house more than once per day to exercise.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household," the PM said.

It may be mentioned here that UK coronavirus death toll increases by 269 to reach 31,855.