UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Boris Bounce' Continues As UK Conservatives Enjoy 9-Point Lead Over Labour - Poll

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:11 PM

'Boris Bounce' Continues as UK Conservatives Enjoy 9-Point Lead Over Labour - Poll

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party keeps enjoying a surge in polls, triggered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival in 10 Downing Street, as it holds a nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a fresh YouGov survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United Kingdom's Conservative Party keeps enjoying a surge in polls, triggered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival in 10 Downing Street, as it holds a nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a fresh YouGov survey.

Soon after Johnson assumed office on July 24, his party jumped from 25 percent to 32 percent in voting intention polls, a phenomenon that the press has already dubbed "Boris bounce."

The latest survey shows that 31 percent would support the Conservatives if a general election were to take place today. The Labour Party trails behind with 22 percent � only one point ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

The newly minted Brexit Party, meanwhile, has 14 percent of support. Two weeks ago, the Conservative party was backed by 31 percent, Labour by 21 percent.

In addition, 39 percent of the public consider Johnson to be the most suitable person at the government's helm, with the figure dwindling to 19 percent when it comes to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Nevertheless, like under Prime Minister Theresa May, a very small percentage of Britons suppose that the cabinet has been handling Brexit talks well, with a whopping 76 percent believing otherwise.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead United Kingdom Brexit May July Democrats From Government Cabinet Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

1 hour ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

2 hours ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

2 hours ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

IPC Minister chairs NFS women wing meeting

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.