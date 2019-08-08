'Boris Bounce' Continues as UK Conservatives Enjoy 9-Point Lead Over Labour - Poll

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party keeps enjoying a surge in polls, triggered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival in 10 Downing Street, as it holds a nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a fresh YouGov survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United Kingdom 's Conservative Party keeps enjoying a surge in polls, triggered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival in 10 Downing Street, as it holds a nine-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a fresh YouGov survey.

Soon after Johnson assumed office on July 24, his party jumped from 25 percent to 32 percent in voting intention polls, a phenomenon that the press has already dubbed "Boris bounce."

The latest survey shows that 31 percent would support the Conservatives if a general election were to take place today. The Labour Party trails behind with 22 percent � only one point ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

The newly minted Brexit Party, meanwhile, has 14 percent of support. Two weeks ago, the Conservative party was backed by 31 percent, Labour by 21 percent.

In addition, 39 percent of the public consider Johnson to be the most suitable person at the government's helm, with the figure dwindling to 19 percent when it comes to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Nevertheless, like under Prime Minister Theresa May, a very small percentage of Britons suppose that the cabinet has been handling Brexit talks well, with a whopping 76 percent believing otherwise.