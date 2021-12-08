Boris Johnson adviser resigns over lockdown party video

An adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Wednesday after footage of her joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street during lockdown last year aired on national television

London, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 )

Allegra Stratton, formerly Johnson's press secretary and spokeswoman for the COP26 summit, tearfully said she would "regret those remarks for rest of my days" after the prime minister apologised and announced an internal probe over the video.