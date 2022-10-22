Boris Johnson Arrives in UK Amid Opportunity Window for Political Comeback - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United Kingdom amid speculation that he might attempt to vie for Conservative leadership and second term at Downing Street after the resignation of Liz Truss, British media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, James Duddridge, a member of parliament and Johnson's ally, said that the ex-prime minister told him he was "up for it" and that he would return early from his vacation in the Caribbean given the political vacuum following Truss' resignation.

The plane with Johnson on board landed at London Gatwick airport on Saturday morning, Sky news reported.

Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 and stepped down in September 2022 on the back of multiple scandals over parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdowns. He was succeeded by Liz Truss, who survived only 44 days before resigning on October 20 after a series of controversial economic policy decisions.

Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. Johnson and former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak are considered two top contenders of the Conservative Party leadership and subsequent prime minister's role. The vote is scheduled for October 27.

