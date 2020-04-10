UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Back On Hospital Ward As Britain Prepares For Easter Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Boris Johnson back on hospital ward as Britain prepares for Easter lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "in very good spirits" on Friday after ending three days of intensive care treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman said, as his government urged people to remain in lockdown over Easter

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "in very good spirits" on Friday after ending three days of intensive care treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman said, as his government urged people to remain in lockdown over Easter.

The 55-year-old leader left intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday evening and will now be monitored closely, his official spokesman told reporters at a daily briefing.

"The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery, which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," he said.

"He was waving his thanks to all the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.

" Johnson's improving condition came as the government continues to impose an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to try to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the UK total to 7,978, with more than 65,000 cases so far confirmed.

That is thought to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of people infected because not everyone has been tested for the virus.

Despite the grim tolls, there were indications the stringent social distancing regime introduced on March 23 could be starting to have a positive impact.

"We are beginning to see the benefits of this social distancing," said Stephen Powis, medical director of England's state-run National Health Service (NHS).

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister London Turkish Lira March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Explosion in Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 3 Civil ..

3 minutes ago

Completion of G20 Energy Ministers' Talks Delayed ..

3 minutes ago

Norwich to sign Luxembourg striker Sinani

3 minutes ago

Riot, fire break out at Siberian prison: activists ..

3 minutes ago

Minister reviews ration supplies to the needy

8 minutes ago

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.