Boris Johnson back on hospital ward as Britain prepares for Easter lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "in very good spirits" on Friday after ending three days of intensive care treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman said, as his government urged people to remain in lockdown over Easter

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "in very good spirits" on Friday after ending three days of intensive care treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman said, as his government urged people to remain in lockdown over Easter.

The 55-year-old leader left intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday evening and will now be monitored closely, his official spokesman told reporters at a daily briefing.

"The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery, which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," he said.

"He was waving his thanks to all the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.

" Johnson's improving condition came as the government continues to impose an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to try to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the UK total to 7,978, with more than 65,000 cases so far confirmed.

That is thought to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of people infected because not everyone has been tested for the virus.

Despite the grim tolls, there were indications the stringent social distancing regime introduced on March 23 could be starting to have a positive impact.

"We are beginning to see the benefits of this social distancing," said Stephen Powis, medical director of England's state-run National Health Service (NHS).