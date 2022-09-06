Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Truss will take the charge as soon as Queen Elizabeth II will formally ask her to form a government.

London: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bow down as Liz Truss will assume the office of British Prime Minister today [Tuesday].

A ceremony in this connection will take place at the royal residence in Scotland.

Truss, in the runoff, beat former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak by winning approximately 57.4 percent of the Conservative Party members' vote.



Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the 10 Downing street for the last time to submit his resignation to the queen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier had extended his felicitations to United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on being elected leader of the Conservative Party.

In a tweet on Monday, he said the election reflects the high confidence placed by Tory membership in her vision and policies.