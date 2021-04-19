UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson Cancels Trip To India Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:49 PM

Johnson’s Office says in light of the current Coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to India due to surge in COVID-19, the PM Office said on Monday.

PM Johnson was scheduled to visit India next week.

This is for the second time that UK’s PM cancelled his trip to India as previously it was cancelled in January.

Development has taken place after Dehli CM Arvind Kejriwal announced complete lockdown for a week due to increase in COVI-19.

Johnson’s Office said: “In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week,” a joint statement from the British and Indian government, released by Johnson’s office,”.

“Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India,”.

Britain has invited India to attend the G7 summit it is hosting in June.

