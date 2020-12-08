UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Confirms Start Of COVID-19 Vaccination In UK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

Boris Johnson Confirms Start of COVID-19 Vaccination in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom was starting vaccination against the coronavirus, expressing gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS), volunteers and all those following safety rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom was starting vaccination against the coronavirus, expressing gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS), volunteers and all those following safety rules.

Last week, the UK became the first country in the world to grant emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.

"Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin. Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers - and to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others. We will beat this together," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter German United Kingdom All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NUST stands among international awardees for GCRF ..

41 seconds ago

TCL and Daraz ends the year with a Bang with Mega ..

5 minutes ago

Maggie, 90, becomes first person to receive tested ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Warns Against Spreading Fake Info ..

2 minutes ago

MoHR awareness drive on woman's fundamental rights ..

2 minutes ago

China's Chengdu Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases as Po ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.