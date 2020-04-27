UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Could 'Modify' COVID19 Restrictions In UK Before May 7 Deadline - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:00 AM

Boris Johnson Could 'Modify' COVID19 Restrictions in UK Before May 7 Deadline - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could ease the coronavirus restrictions in the country this week, before the May 7 lockdown deadline, The Telegraph reports.

"May 7 is the day when the Government is legally obliged to review the lockdown measures but if Boris wants to change the restrictions earlier than that, or at least announce something before that, then he could go sooner," one of Johnson's allies told The Telegraph on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the UK prime minister could "modify" elements of the lockdown "if scientific advice allows for it."

Johnson is returning to work on Monday after having recovered from COVID-19.

According to British media reports, Johnson will be meeting with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and may host the daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

The prime minister revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March and was transferred to intensive care with persistent COVID-19 symptoms at the start of April.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University, there are over 154,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK. The country's coronavirus death toll stands at over 20,700.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Hancock March April May Sunday Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

3 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.