Boris Johnson Could 'Modify' COVID19 Restrictions in UK Before May 7 Deadline - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could ease the coronavirus restrictions in the country this week, before the May 7 lockdown deadline, The Telegraph reports.

"May 7 is the day when the Government is legally obliged to review the lockdown measures but if Boris wants to change the restrictions earlier than that, or at least announce something before that, then he could go sooner," one of Johnson's allies told The Telegraph on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the UK prime minister could "modify" elements of the lockdown "if scientific advice allows for it."

Johnson is returning to work on Monday after having recovered from COVID-19.

According to British media reports, Johnson will be meeting with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and may host the daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

The prime minister revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March and was transferred to intensive care with persistent COVID-19 symptoms at the start of April.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University, there are over 154,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK. The country's coronavirus death toll stands at over 20,700.