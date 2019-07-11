UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson 'Damaged' By Refusal To Back Envoy To US Attacked By Trump - Ex-UK Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

Boris Johnson 'Damaged' by Refusal to Back Envoy to US Attacked by Trump - Ex-UK Diplomat

Boris Johnson, front-runner to succeed Theresa May as United Kingdom prime minister, hurt his chances by refusing to support UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, who has since resigned, retired Foreign Office diplomat Jonathan Clarke told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Boris Johnson, front-runner to succeed Theresa May as United Kingdom prime minister, hurt his chances by refusing to support UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, who has since resigned, retired Foreign Office diplomat Jonathan Clarke told Sputnik.

"This whole incident throws a very unflattering spotlight on the putative next British PM who has shown himself willing to throw a high British official (universally acknowledged to be a straightforward and decent person) under the bus," Clarke said.

On Tuesday, Darroch resigned after President Donald Trump publicly called him "wacky" and a "pompous fool," and suggested Darroch would not be able to do his job in Washington because "we will no longer deal with him."

On Wednesday, British media reported Darroch only decided to resign after Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed May as prime minister, refused to express any support during a public debate on Tuesday night.

However, Clarke expressed his confidence that the fundamentals of the US-UK alliance remained close and sound.

"I think UK-US relations are still OK," Clarke said.

The United States and United Kingdom continued to cooperate closely and smoothly on a wide range of defense and foreign policy issues, especially in the middle East, Clarke emphasized.

"On things like the Middle East, diplomatic and military coordination proceeds apace. So, there is nothing really to repair," Clarke said.

The Guardian on Wednesday that May was considering appointing a new ambassador to Washington before being forced to stand down to make way for Johnson or any other successor.

