Boris Johnson Deemed Most Competent UK Prime Minister in 2022 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Boris Johnson beat both of his successors to become the "most competent" of the United Kingdom's three prime ministers this year, a poll revealed on Friday.

In a survey commissioned to People Polling by GB news, 32% said that Johnson had fared better than Liz Truss (3%) or Rishi Sunak (29%), who followed him in quick succession over the course of seven weeks.

A quarter of 1,148 Brits polled said they "don't know," whereas 11% said they "prefer not to say."

Among those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 general elections, 62% said Johnson was the most competent, followed by 22% who said Sunak and just 4% who said Truss.