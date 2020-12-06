Boris Johnson Has Cabinet Support in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Over a dozen British cabinet ministers would support UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson if negotiations with Brussels fail and Johnson decides to go ahead with a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Times reports.

Thirteen ministers told the newspaper they would back Johnson's decision if no consensus is reached in negotiations with the EU.

On Saturday, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed during a phone conversation to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening. The UK prime minister's office released a statement saying that "significant differences" remained on critical issues, including governance, "level playing field," and fisheries.

The EU and the UK agreed to hold more negotiations in Brussels on Sunday.

Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet after Saturday talks with Johnson that no agreement with the UK was feasible unless the key issues were resolved.

According to a senior government figure cited by The Sunday Times, chances of reaching an agreement are now "no better than 50-50."

The UK formally left the EU on January 31. Now the two sides have until December 31, when the transition period ends, to negotiate the terms of their post-Brexit relations.