Boris Johnson Is Not UK Conservatives' Safest Bet Just Yet - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Boris Johnson may have retained a core of Conservative supporters and a solid voter base but his return to power in the wake of Liz Truss's fiasco will be likely seen as too risky for the ruling British party as it struggles to turn around dire poll ratings, a political expert told Sputnik.

Truss's surprise resignation on Thursday makes her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. The Conservative Party will reopen the selection process to pick a new leader after less than two months of political turmoil that saw its ratings plummet to 23% against Labour's 51%.

Francis Cole, a British author and commentator, said a snap election would be a disaster for the embattled party after the Truss "false start." The Conservatives desperately need a good candidate to reverse their fortunes and rescue them from a certain defeat at the next election, which does not have to be held until January 2025.

The choice falls back to the front-runners in the previous leadership contest and, potentially, Truss's predecessor Boris Johnson, who is very popular among voters despite being under formal investigation for misleading the parliament about law-breaking lockdown parties.

"Ironically, the best candidate for the Conservatives at the next election might be Boris Johnson himself... But the former PM is still under inquiry for having lied to parliament about the garden parties at 10 Downing Street, so it is too risky for the Conservatives to choose him now," Cole said.

The three best positioned candidates of the first round are former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the expert said.

Sunak topped Conservative polls in summer but was rejected because as a millionaire he does not project the right image for the party seeking to woo Labour supporters. Mordaunt, Cole said, is articulate and instinctive in her positions but many insist that she is untested for such a key post and could be another risk.

Braverman was fired by Truss after a brief stint as chief of home affairs after she used personal emails to send a classified document, but her letter of resignation was very tough on Truss, the expert said, accusing her of breaking promises and failing to curb immigration, which could improve her standing.

Another possible candidate is Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, a seasoned politician who opposed Brexit and has been fiercely pro-Ukrainian in the present conflict. Newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already ruled himself out of the contest.

According to party rules, Conservatives should select two candidates who will be put to a nationwide vote among party members. The expert said that the party leadership would prefer a second option in which Conservatives would rally behind a single candidate. The result of the vote is due to be announced in a week, on October 27.

