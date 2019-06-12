UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Launches Tory Leadership Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:19 PM

Boris Johnson Launches Tory Leadership Campaign

Boris Johnson, a prominent Brexiteer and former UK foreign minister, announced Wednesday the start of his campaign to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Boris Johnson, a prominent Brexiteer and former UK foreign minister, announced Wednesday the start of his campaign to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader.

"There will be difficulties and there may be bumps in the road but my team will hit the ground running... and we will work flat out between now and October 31 and I think we'll get the result the country needs � a sensible, orderly Brexit," he told reporters.

The "Back Boris" campaign went live less than a day after Home Secretary Sajid Javid published a family-focused leadership campaign video.

They are among the ten hopefuls running for the job, alongside Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

May stepped down last week but has stayed on as caretaker prime minister until a leadership contest is held to elect her successor. She has been criticized for failing to deliver on the promise to take the country out of the European Union, which millions voted for in 2016. The deadline for the exit is October 31.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Road Job United Kingdom Brexit May October 2016 Million

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

3 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

3 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

3 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

3 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.