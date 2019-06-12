Boris Johnson Launches Tory Leadership Campaign

Boris Johnson, a prominent Brexiteer and former UK foreign minister, announced Wednesday the start of his campaign to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Boris Johnson, a prominent Brexiteer and former UK foreign minister, announced Wednesday the start of his campaign to replace Theresa May as Conservative Party leader.

"There will be difficulties and there may be bumps in the road but my team will hit the ground running... and we will work flat out between now and October 31 and I think we'll get the result the country needs � a sensible, orderly Brexit," he told reporters.

The "Back Boris" campaign went live less than a day after Home Secretary Sajid Javid published a family-focused leadership campaign video.

They are among the ten hopefuls running for the job, alongside Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

May stepped down last week but has stayed on as caretaker prime minister until a leadership contest is held to elect her successor. She has been criticized for failing to deliver on the promise to take the country out of the European Union, which millions voted for in 2016. The deadline for the exit is October 31.