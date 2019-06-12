Boris Johnson launches UK leadership bid as MPs warn on Brexit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Boris Johnson launches his campaign Wednesday to replace Theresa May as Britain's next leader, as lawmakers moved to stop him and other hardliners from delivering a "no deal" Brexit

The former foreign secretary is the favourite among 10 candidates to succeed May, who quit after failing to take Britain out of the European Union on schedule.

May has delayed Brexit twice -- most recently to October 31 -- as she tried and failed to get her divorce deal through parliament.

Johnson, a leading figure in the 2016 referendum vote to leave, has said he will deliver on the result with or without a deal with Brussels.

"After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31," he said ahead of his official campaign launch.

He warned that failure would see the ruling Conservatives lose at the next election to leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party.

"Delay means defeat. Delay means Corbyn. Kick the can and we kick the bucket," he said.