UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Launches UK Leadership Bid As MPs Warn On Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:22 PM

Boris Johnson launches UK leadership bid as MPs warn on Brexit

Boris Johnson launches his campaign Wednesday to replace Theresa May as Britain's next leader, as lawmakers moved to stop him and other hardliners from delivering a "no deal" Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson launches his campaign Wednesday to replace Theresa May as Britain's next leader, as lawmakers moved to stop him and other hardliners from delivering a "no deal" Brexit.

The former foreign secretary is the favourite among 10 candidates to succeed May, who quit after failing to take Britain out of the European Union on schedule.

May has delayed Brexit twice -- most recently to October 31 -- as she tried and failed to get her divorce deal through parliament.

Johnson, a leading figure in the 2016 referendum vote to leave, has said he will deliver on the result with or without a deal with Brussels.

"After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31," he said ahead of his official campaign launch.

He warned that failure would see the ruling Conservatives lose at the next election to leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party.

"Delay means defeat. Delay means Corbyn. Kick the can and we kick the bucket," he said.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Brussels Brexit May October 2016 From Labour

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz criticized budget presented by PTI's ..

16 minutes ago

Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend US Mideast peace ..

2 minutes ago

Dolphin force to ensure effective implementation o ..

2 minutes ago

Man murdered over enmity in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 12 June 2019

3 minutes ago

Nigeria's Buhari launches second term with defence ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.