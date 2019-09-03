Boris Johnson Loses Majority in Parliament After Conservative Lawmaker Defects to LibDems

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working majority in parliament as one of the Conservative lawmakers, Phillip Lee, crossed the Commons floor to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working majority in parliament as one of the Conservative lawmakers, Phillip Lee, crossed the Commons floor to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party on Tuesday.

"I am writing to inform you that I am resigning my membership of the Conservative Party. After a great deal of thought, I have reached the conclusion that it is no longer possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," Lee wrote in a letter to Johnson.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.

He explained his decision by the Conservatives' policy on Brexit, adding that the party "has increasingly become infected with the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism."

Lee added that the party he defected to, the Liberal Democrats, is best suited to accommodate his views on what is in" the country's and constituency's best interests."

The Liberal Democrats confirmed the move in a Twitter post saying they were "delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party."