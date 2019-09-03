UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Loses Majority In Parliament After Conservative Lawmaker Defects To LibDems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:24 PM

Boris Johnson Loses Majority in Parliament After Conservative Lawmaker Defects to LibDems

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working majority in parliament as one of the Conservative lawmakers, Phillip Lee, crossed the Commons floor to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working majority in parliament as one of the Conservative lawmakers, Phillip Lee, crossed the Commons floor to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party on Tuesday.

"I am writing to inform you that I am resigning my membership of the Conservative Party. After a great deal of thought, I have reached the conclusion that it is no longer possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," Lee wrote in a letter to Johnson.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.

He explained his decision by the Conservatives' policy on Brexit, adding that the party "has increasingly become infected with the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism."

Lee added that the party he defected to, the Liberal Democrats, is best suited to accommodate his views on what is in" the country's and constituency's best interests."

The Liberal Democrats confirmed the move in a Twitter post saying they were "delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Twitter United Kingdom Brexit Democrats Post Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

11 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

26 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

26 minutes ago

Agri exhibition begins at University of Agricultur ..

2 minutes ago

Chances of Brexit Deal Risen Recently - UK Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Charge 48 Papua Protesters for R ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.