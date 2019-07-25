Boris Johnson has managed to become the United Kingdom's prime minister and make the biggest government reshuffle in the country's modern history, without transferring power from one party to another, in just one evening

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Boris Johnson has managed to become the United Kingdom 's prime minister and make the biggest government reshuffle in the country's modern history, without transferring power from one party to another, in just one evening.

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II formally accepted Theresa May's resignation, the former appointed Johnson, who once served as London mayor and foreign secretary, as the new head of government. Johnson assumed office on Wednesday. Outside the prime minister's residence on Downing Street, Johnson was greeted by numerous journalists, members of the prime minister's office and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Carrie Symonds.

Johnson's first address as prime minister was almost entirely devoted to Brexit. He pledged to reach a new agreement with the European Union, one that would benefit both parties, and guarantee Europeans living in the country that their rights would be preserved after the withdrawal.

The European Union has given the United Kingdom until October 31 to leave the bloc, and Johnson promised to deliver Brexit by that date with "no ifs or buts." The new leader did not rule out the no-deal scenario but stressed that such an outcome would be unlikely, recalling that leaving the bloc would allow the country to save money.

At the domestic level, Johnson promised to increase financing for social care, the police and education; invest more in railroad infrastructure; and modify the tax system.

With regard to the make-up of his cabinet, Johnson stressed that government positions would be occupied by people who were not afraid to assume personal responsibility.

Johnson's cabinet appointments have demonstrated the seriousness of his intention to deliver Brexit as most of the new ministers are supporters of the withdrawal or have collaborated with Johnson on the matter in the past.

Several ministers who served under Theresa May Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Justice Secretary David Gauke, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington � handed their resignations as soon as it was announced that Johnson would become the new Tory leader.

Several other resignations were announced immediately after Johnson officially became the head of government. They included Trade Secretary Liam Fox; Transport Secretary Chris Grayling; Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government James Brokenshire; and Education Secretary Damian Hinds. The dismissal of Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who was though to become foreign secretary or at least home secretary, was a sensation.

The prime minister's office started to announce the appointments just hours after Johnson officially assumed his new post.

Former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab saw a real career highlight when he became foreign secretary and first secretary of state.

Priti Patel, the former state secretary for international development, replaced Sajid Javid as home secretary. In 2017, Patel was forced to resign as international development secretary because of a scandal surrounding a family trip to Israel during which she held working meetings with top officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that had not been agreed with London in advance. Even after her trip, she did not feel it necessary to notify the foreign secretary and prime minister about the consultations.

Minister of Sate for Security Ben Wallace also climbed the career ladder, replacing Mordaunt as defense secretary.

In an unsurprising move, Javid was appointed chancellor of the exchequer. The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid became the most senior ethnic minority politician and the second largest political figure in the country.

Secretary of Sate for Environment, food, and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, who did not let Johnson nominate himself for the premiership in 2016, was appointed the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Three years ago, Gove at the last minute put forward his own candidacy, which many considered to be a betrayal against Johnson.

Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers replaced Gove in his former position.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Elizabeth Truss was made international trade secretary, replacing incumbent Liam Fox.

Former Solicitor General for England and Wales Robert Buckland became the country's justice secretary and lord high chancellor. As a solicitor general, Buckland oversaw issues related to the penitentiary system.

Former Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, who was fired by May for leaking information from a National Security Council meeting, returned to the government as secretary of state for education.

Nicky Morgan was appointed a secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, replacing Jeremy Wright. In David Cameron's government, Morgan served as a minister for women and equalities.

Former leader of the UK parliament's lower house, the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, became the new secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, while Jacob Rees-Mogg, the head of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), took Leadsom's place.

Exchequer secretary to the Treasury Robert Jenrick became the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

Alister Jack, now formerly lord commissioner of the Treasury, was appointed as secretary of state for Scotland.

Julian Smith moved from chief whip of the House of Commons to become secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

Minister of State for Employment at the Department of Work and Pensions Alok Sharma replaced Rory Stewart as international development secretary.

Grant Shapps replaced Chris Grayling as transport secretary.

James Cleverly, now formerly the parliamentary under-secretary of state for exiting the European Union, was appointed as minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chair.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock; State Secretary for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd; Attorney General Geoffrey Cox; and Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns will keep their jobs.

Boris Johnson also appointed his younger brother, Joe Johnson, who used to serve as minister of state for transport, to the post of minister of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Johnson summoned all secretaries and under-secretaries for their first meeting on Thursday.

The new prime minister has to pick up right where May left off, with very little time until Brexit; a parliament that opposes both the existing Brexit agreement and a scenario that sees a withdrawal without a deal; and the European Union refusing to hold new negotiations.