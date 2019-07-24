UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson: New PM To Form Government After Taking Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Boris Johnson: New PM to form government after taking office

Boris Johnson will head to Downing Street later after taking over from Theresa May as prime minister.The new Conservative leader will take office on Wednesday afternoon following an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Boris Johnson will head to Downing Street later after taking over from Theresa May as prime minister.The new Conservative leader will take office on Wednesday afternoon following an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.After entering Downing Street, he is expected to announce a clutch of senior cabinet posts, including chancellor of the exchequer and home secretary.Sources close to Mr Johnson say his top team will reflect "modern Britain".He is expected to use the opportunity to increase the number of women in full cabinet positions and boost the representation of ethnic minorities.Mr Johnson won a decisive victory over Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of Tory members - gaining a 66.

4% total share of the vote.Conversations are said to be "ongoing" between Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson about the foreign secretary's next roleIt is also confirmed that David Frost, a former ambassador and senior official at the Foreign Office, will be appointed as a key negotiator on Brexit.After his victory, Mr Johnson said his priorities were to deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.He is expected to address the nation for the first time outside Downing Street at about 16:00 BST after accepting the Queen's invitation to form a government.That will follow Theresa May formally giving her resignation as prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office Vote David Brexit May Women From Government Cabinet Share Top Labour

Recent Stories

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

13 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tr ..

6 minutes ago

Hoeness to step down as Bayern president: reports

6 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

Girl injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Trains slowed down as temperature records tumble i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.