UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Offers Australia Help Amid Bushfire Catastrophe

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:40 AM

Boris Johnson Offers Australia Help Amid Bushfire Catastrophe

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is offering help to Australia to fight bushfires that have taken the lives of at least 25 people.

"Our hearts go out to all those in Australia affected by these devastating fires. I have been in touch with [Australian Prime Minister] Scott Morrison to offer any assistance we can provide. We stand with you at this very difficult time," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Morrison pledged to allocate 2 billion Australian Dollars ($1.

4 billion) to help his country through the newly-established National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

The Australian prime minister specified that this new commitment would come in addition to the government's emergency and disaster payments and support for volunteer firefighters.

On Monday, media reported that the bushfires in Australia, which have claimed at least 25 lives and have destroyed over 1,000 houses, are expected to burn for months to come.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Twitter Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

7 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.