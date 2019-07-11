UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Says 'Hard To Disagree' With Trump's Remarks On May's Handling Of Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Boris Johnson Says 'Hard to Disagree' With Trump's Remarks on May's Handling of Brexit

Boris Johnson, former UK Foreign Secretary and current front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race, in an interview on Thursday spoke approvingly of US President Donald Trump's critical comments about outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and her attempts to deliver Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Boris Johnson, former UK Foreign Secretary and current front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race, in an interview on Thursday spoke approvingly of US President Donald Trump's critical comments about outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and her attempts to deliver Brexit.

In a series of Twitter posts earlier this week, Trump criticized May for "creating a mess" by her "foolish" way of handling Brexit.

"When it comes to the context of what the president [Trump] has said about the Brexit deal, I find it hard to disagree," Johnson said, as quoted by the European edition of Politico.

When asked whether he found it acceptable for a foreign leader to criticize the UK government, Johnson said that while Brexit was an issue that was best discussed internally, it could not be described as "brilliantly handled."

Johnson also added that since the Brexit Party defeated the Conservatives in the European elections and strengthened its standing as the largest UK party in the EU parliament, he now had more leverage to push the European Union to re-negotiate the divorce terms with London.

"They [Brussels] know we are serious," Johnson added and pledged to begin no-deal preparations immediately after he becomes prime minister.

The topic of Brexit has been dominating the Conservative leadership race, whose winner will automatically become the next prime minister. Johnson, a Brexit proponent, launched his "Back Boris" campaign earlier in June, pledging to deliver "a sensible, orderly Brexit" by the October 31 deadline. His competitor, incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, initially campaigned for the United Kingdom to remain in the European Union but then switched to saying that it would be better for London to leave without a deal by October 31 rather than remain any longer.

The Tories are expected to announce their new leader on July 23.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Twitter European Union Trump Divorce London United Kingdom Brexit May June July October Government Best Race

Recent Stories

Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its perf ..

6 minutes ago

Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilatera ..

6 minutes ago

Bank of England boss dodges IMF speculation

6 minutes ago

Ambedkar Samaj Party leaders draws attention towar ..

40 seconds ago

Rain likely at scattered places in Islamabad

43 seconds ago

Federer, Nadal braced for Wimbledon epic

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.