UrduPoint.com

Boris Johnson Says His Family Roots Trace Back To Moscow Rabbi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Boris Johnson Says His Family Roots Trace Back to Moscow Rabbi

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, speaking in a synagogue, that his family roots "traced back to a Rabbi in Moscow," according to the Jewish News newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, speaking in a synagogue, that his family roots "traced back to a Rabbi in Moscow," according to the Jewish news newspaper.

Johnson was visiting a synagogue in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the media said.

The former prime minister also reaffirmed that he would "absolutely" run for the parliamentary seat in the next elections, the Jewish Times reported. He also promised to support the current government of Rishi Sunak, noting, however, that the Tories' decision to oust him was a "mistake."

On July 7, Johnson announced his intention to step down as UK Prime Minister due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had personally vetted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow United Kingdom July Jew Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Thei ..

Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Their Design 'Ugly' - Reports

3 minutes ago
 France sees hottest year on record in 2022

France sees hottest year on record in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaultin ..

Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaulting Handcuffed Detainee - US Jus ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran Weeks Away From Having Fissile Material for N ..

Iran Weeks Away From Having Fissile Material for Nuclear Bomb - US Special Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English ..

Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English Channel Still Awaiting Asylum ..

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military ..

Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military Conflict Between Them

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.