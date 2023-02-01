UrduPoint.com

Boris Johnson Says It's In West Vital Interest To Ensure Russia's Defeat In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was in the US and West's vital interest to ensure Russia's defeat in Ukraine, and all "tools to finish the job" must be given to Kiev

"God bless America, having the guts and the wisdom to help, and I implore you now to follow the logic of what you are all doing, and give the Ukrainians the tools to finish the job. Give them the deep fire, the artillery systems. Give them the tanks, give them the planes because they have a plan. They know what they need to do," Johnson said at an Atlantic Council conversation about sustaining support to Ukraine.

Johnson continued by saying that a Ukrainian victory over Russia's Special Military Operation would "lift the threat" hovering above Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic States, and most of Eastern Europe.

The former Prime Minister then went to say that it was in the vital interests of not only the United States, but the West as a whole, to ensure that President Putin loses in Ukraine.

This would avoid "pointless expenditure" in the decades to come to protect areas that Russia could still attack, Johnson said, adding that allowing Moscow's victory would mean a "dry run" for President Xi Jinping and the issue of Taiwan.�

