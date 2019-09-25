UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson Says UK Policy With Regard To Russia 'Positive'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:51 AM

Boris Johnson Says UK Policy With Regard to Russia 'Positive'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has characterized his policy toward Russia as "positive," speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Asked what kind of policy he was pursuing with regard to Russia, Johnson told Russian journalists on Tuesday that it was "very positive.

Johnson, who became British Prime Minister this year, has promised that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union as scheduled, on October 31, with or without a deal.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

