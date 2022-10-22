Boris Johnson Secures Backing of 100 Conservative Lawmakers to Run for Office - Reports

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has garnered the support of 100 Conservative Party lawmakers, necessary to take part in race to 10 Downing Street, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources

According to Sky News, passing the 100-vote threshold means that Johnson will likely be on the leadership ballot.

Earlier in the day, Johnson reportedly returned to the country amid speculation that he might attempt to vie for Conservative leadership after the resignation of Liz Truss.

His contender, former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, hit 100 Conservative supporters on Friday, Sky News reported, citing a source within Sunak's campaign.