UrduPoint.com

Boris Johnson Sees Himself As Candidate For Top NATO Job

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Boris Johnson Sees Himself as Candidate for Top NATO Job

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted Thursday that he continued to see himself as a candidate for the top NATO job, even though an EU candidate was better placed to win the race.

Jens Stoltenberg of Norway was to stand down as NATO chief last September but his term was extended by a year to maintain continuity within the alliance during the Ukrainian conflict. His office denied media reports that he might stay until the fall of 2024.

Asked by the Ukrainian parliamentary television channel, RADA tv, if it was time he threw his hat into the ring, Johnson said that it was an excellent idea but that the EU was arguing that the next NATO boss should come from an EU country.

He added that he still considered himself a candidate and might run another time.

In a separate interview with Sky news, Johnson said that the United Kingdom must "break the ice" by becoming the first Western country to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. He also cautioned China against making a "historic mistake" by supplying weapons to Russia as the two countries continue to grow closer together.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China Norway Job Alliance United Kingdom September Media TV From Top Race

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

21 minutes ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

51 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

1 hour ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

1 hour ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.