Boris Johnson Self-Isolating After Coming Into Contact With Infected Person-Downing Street

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS [UK National Health Service] Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," the spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that "The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"

According to Downing Street, Johnson will carry on his work, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who later developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson contracted the coronavirus back in March and recovered in April, having spent some time in intensive care.

