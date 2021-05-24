UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson Sets Wedding Date: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:21 PM

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have set a wedding date for next year after delaying plans due to the pandemic, The Sun tabloid reported Monda

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have set a wedding date for next year after delaying plans due to the pandemic, The Sun tabloid reported Monday.

Johnson will be only the second prime minister ever to marry while in office, following Robert Jenkinson in 1822.

The couple have sent "save the date" cards for July 30 next year, The Sun reported.

Johnson has been married twice before. He had four children with his previous wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, before they split in 2018. The couple only finalised their divorce last November.

More Stories From World

