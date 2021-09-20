Boris Johnson to Discuss Climate Commitments at UNGA This Week

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to focus on issues related to climate change during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"This week at #UNGA I will be making the case that a global recovery from the pandemic must be rooted in green growth. We only have a short time left. World leaders must deliver on their climate commitments ahead of @COP26," Johnson said on Twitter late on Sunday.

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in November in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) opened on September 14 and the high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th.

At the UNGA opening this past Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to accelerate the COVID-19 response and meet targets on climate.

According to The Guardian, Johnson is expected to discuss climate with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York on Monday, September 20.