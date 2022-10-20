UrduPoint.com

Boris Johnson To Return To UK To Stand For Prime Minister As Truss Resigned - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Boris Johnson to Return to UK to Stand for Prime Minister as Truss Resigned - Reports

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to return to the UK from an overseas trip to the Caribbean at the end of the week and nominate his candidacy for the post of prime minister, probably replacing outgoing Liz Truss, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to return to the UK from an overseas trip to the Caribbean at the end of the week and nominate his candidacy for the post of prime minister, probably replacing outgoing Liz Truss, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

"I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest. He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest," Steven Swinford, The Times' political editor said on Twitter.

Johnson, who left office just six weeks ago due to multiple scandals, believes that he can turn the tide in the Conservative Party.

Several Conservative lawmakers already suggested that he should replace Truss, who resigned this afternoon after 44 days in office, the newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, Truss announced her resignation, less than two months after her appointment as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the UK government amid an economic crisis, marking the shortest tenure of a prime minister in UK history. Truss will remain in office until her successor is elected.

