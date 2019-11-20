Boris Johnson Wins in First Televised Election Debate With 51% Support - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won against Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn by a narrow margin in the first televised debate of the upcoming general election, a YouGov poll showed.

Johnson had 51 percent support from the viewers on Tuesday night, while Corbyn had 49 percent support. Over 1,600 people who watched the election debate on ITV participated in the YouGov survey.

During the debate, Corbyn said that Johnson's promise to get Brexit done by the end of January 2020 was "nonsense."

Ahead of the debates on Tuesday Johnson criticized his rival Corbyn for "ducking" questions related to the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The UK parliament has agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12, after Brussels approved a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31.

Johnson's Conservative Party wants to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union by January 31, while Labour has promised to give the British people "the final say" by asking them to choose between leaving with a "sensible deal" and remaining in the EU.