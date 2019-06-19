UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Wins Key Brexit Backing In Tory Leadership Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Boris Johnson wins key Brexit backing in Tory leadership race

British leadership favourite Boris Johnson won the endorsement of a key Brexit-backing rival on Wednesday despite accusations he was softening his rhetoric on leaving the EU

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :British leadership favourite Boris Johnson won the endorsement of a key Brexit-backing rival on Wednesday despite accusations he was softening his rhetoric on leaving the EU.

Ahead of another round of voting in parliament, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab said Johnson was the "only candidate" to take Britain out of the European Union as planned on October 31.

On Tuesday Raab was eliminated from the contest to replace Theresa May as the leader of the ruling Conservative party and prime minister, leaving five candidates left.

One of them will be eliminated in another ballot of Conservative MPs later Wednesday, before further votes on Thursday to whittle the field down to a final pair.

Former foreign minister Johnson, a one-time mayor of London, is leading the pack after securing the support of 126 of 313 Tory MPs in Tuesday's ballot.

A figurehead of the 2016 referendum campaign for Brexit, he insists there must be no more delays to Britain's EU exit, after May postponed it twice.

During a television debate on Tuesday evening, Johnson said further delay would cause a "catastrophic loss of confidence in politics".

But he declined to guarantee this would happen -- and one of his main rivals, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, suggested afterwards that his position was not clear.

"I am not entirely sure what he believes on this, having listened to him last night," Hunt told BBC radio.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union London Brexit May October 2016 TV From

Recent Stories

Withdrawal of zero-rated regime to hit exporters, ..

12 minutes ago

HCV screening can prevent mothers to babies transm ..

12 seconds ago

Air India flight delayed after spat over pilot's l ..

16 seconds ago

Potential of Influencing N. Korea Via Sanctions Al ..

18 seconds ago

UN Association in UAE launches ‘Innovative Youth ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and ICT lau ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.