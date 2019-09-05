UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson's Brother Quits UK Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:38 PM

Boris Johnson's brother quits UK government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday when his brother Jo announced his resignation from the government and from parliament

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday when his brother Jo announced his resignation from the government and from parliament.

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest, it's an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," Jo Johnson tweeted.

