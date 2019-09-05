British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday when his brother Jo announced his resignation from the government and from parliament

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest, it's an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," Jo Johnson tweeted.