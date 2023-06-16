UrduPoint.com

Boris Johnson's New Job As Daily Mail Columnist Prompts Accusations Of Rule-Breaking

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 09:43 PM

The Daily Mail on Friday confirmed rumors that the former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, had taken a job with the newspaper as its new columnist, in what a regulator said was a clear breach of rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Daily Mail on Friday confirmed rumors that the former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, had taken a job with the newspaper as its new columnist, in what a regulator said was a clear breach of rules.

"We are delighted to announce Boris Johnson as our new columnist. Famed as one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business, Boris's column will appear in the Daily Mail every Saturday," the daily announced.

In a video promoting his new gig, Johnson said he would write "whatever he wants."

"I may even have to cover politics from time to time, but I'll obviously try to do that as little as possible," he said.

Politico, which first broke the news of the flamboyant former politician's new role, cited a source as saying he would be paid a very high six-figure sum.

The announcement of Johnson's writing gig raised eyebrows at the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which requires former ministers to declare their employment plans for up to two years after leaving government.

An Acoba spokesperson was quoted by several British media outlets as saying that the committee had written to Johnson to demand an explanation. They also said that "an application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach."

More Stories From World

