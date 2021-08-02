UrduPoint.com

Boris Johnson's Rating Among Tories Down To 3.4% - Conservative Home

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Boris Johnson's Rating Among Tories Down to 3.4% - Conservative Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rating among Conservative supporters plummeted 35 points to 3.4% after the attempt to avoid self-isolation, according to the Conservative Home survey.

Boris Johnson's approval rating is now the forth lowest in the Conservative party, the Sunday poll shows.

The negative rating was given to Gavin Williamson (-44.1%) and Amanda Milling (-14.3%,), followed by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick with 1.3%, which might be a consequence of his house building plans.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel got 17.

5% after losing 20 points, which the Conservative Home links to the unsuccessful attempts to stem the flow of migrants through the English Channel.

The poll also found out that 48% of the Conservative party members said Johnson was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic "badly." However, losses in scores by some politicians were assessed by the poll as "unsurprising" due to the "political wear-and-tear" and a scandal over vaccination passports which were deemed to be mandatory for a range of public venues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal United Kingdom Sunday Housing

Recent Stories

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID- ..

Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.