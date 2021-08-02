MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rating among Conservative supporters plummeted 35 points to 3.4% after the attempt to avoid self-isolation, according to the Conservative Home survey.

Boris Johnson's approval rating is now the forth lowest in the Conservative party, the Sunday poll shows.

The negative rating was given to Gavin Williamson (-44.1%) and Amanda Milling (-14.3%,), followed by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick with 1.3%, which might be a consequence of his house building plans.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel got 17.

5% after losing 20 points, which the Conservative Home links to the unsuccessful attempts to stem the flow of migrants through the English Channel.

The poll also found out that 48% of the Conservative party members said Johnson was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic "badly." However, losses in scores by some politicians were assessed by the poll as "unsurprising" due to the "political wear-and-tear" and a scandal over vaccination passports which were deemed to be mandatory for a range of public venues.