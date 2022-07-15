UrduPoint.com

Borisov Replaces Rogozin As Head Of Russia's Space Agency Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Borisov Replaces Rogozin as Head of Russia's Space Agency Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Yuri Borisov, who previously served as Russian Deputy Prime Minister, has replaced Dmitry Rogozin as the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, according to a decree published on Friday on the Kremlin's official website.

As the deputy prime minister, Borisov was responsible for overseeing the defense-industrial sector.

"To dismiss Rogozin Dmitry Olegovich from the position of the director general in the Roscosmos space corporation. The decree goes into effect from the day it is signed," the decree said.

Another decree ruled to appoint Borisov as the space agency's head.

