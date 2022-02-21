Borrell Accuses Russia of Creating 'Biggest Threat to European Security Since WWII'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of creating "the biggest threat to the peace and stability in Europe since the Second World War."

"In Ukraine, Russia have created the biggest threat to the peace and stability in Europe since the Second World War. We are at a critical juncture.

Everything we believe in and what has been framing our lives, international rules, principles and progress achieved since the end of the Cold War, all that is being challenged. We have condemned the Russian military buildup close to Ukraine, the increased ceasefire violations and provocations from the Russia-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine. We have also condemned actions, staged events and information manipulation clearly aimed at creating the pretext for military escalations against Ukraine," Borrell said on Monday at a press conference following EU Foreign Affairs Council.