Borrell Announces Disconnection of New Russian Banks From SWIFT

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, during a visit to Latin America, announced the disconnection of even more Russian banks from SWIFT, without disclosing details.

Borrell also said in a statement for reporters shown on Venezuelan tv channel VPI that in the energy sector, the EU is looking for measures that would significantly affect Russian oil imports.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.