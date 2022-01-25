Borrell Asks Berlin To Stop Blocking Work Of Mission On Training Ukrainian Troops -Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on Germany and other EU countries to stop blocking work of the union's mission on the training of Ukrainian military, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Germany, Greece and some other countries are impeding the mission due to fears that it could "provoke Russia," according to Bloomberg.