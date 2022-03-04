Borrell Backs Convening UN Security Council Over Zaporizhzhia NPP Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed support for the idea of convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Earlier on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council within the next several hours over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Russian attacks in the direct vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants can have catastrophic consequences. They must stop immediately. Shelling & resulting fire at Zaporizhzhya powerplant can endanger the whole of Europe. Support call for an emergency UN Security Council," Borrell tweeted.