Borrell Believes EU Ready to 'Engage Seriously' With China on Ukraine Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, believes the bloc is ready to seriously cooperate with China on the peaceful settling of the Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

In a letter to EU member states' foreign ministers which was seen by the newspaper, Borrell expressed the bloc's willingness to "engage seriously" with China on the issue despite its alleged support for Russia. He added that Europe "welcomes all genuinely positive moves coming from China aiming at finding a solution," according to the report.

Besides, the high representative for foreign policy urged the ministers not to "block the rising power of emerging countries," hinting that the EU should not follow the US's hardline course against China, the news outlet said. The letter also suggests the bloc should be aware of Beijing's influence when negotiating with low-income countries, as they will be unwilling to "take one side or the other.

"The EU must be aware that many countries see the geopolitical influence of China as a counterweight to the west and therefore to Europe. They will seek to strengthen their own room for manoeuvre without picking sides," Borrell wrote, as quoted by the Financial Times.

Borrell's letter anticipated the two-day EU foreign ministers summit in Stockholm, which starts on Friday. The participants in the meeting are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."