Borrell Believes US Ignores EU Opinion On Important Matters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Despite differences in the policies of US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, Washington still does not take into account the opinion of the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"No doubt. But we want to believe that there has been no bad faith," Borrell said, commenting on the assertion that the US does not take into account the opinion of the European allies when making important decisions.

He also stressed that political relations between the parties must be balanced.

"We are allies. The allies talk to each other, they consult each other. The opposite is not a stable alliance," Borrell said.

The politician added that his main goal is to ensure that the EU will promote its interests and become more proactive.

Regarding the newly-formed AUKUS defense alliance, Borrell stated that he had more questions for the US than for Australia.

"Australia is under intense pressure from China and entered into negotiations with the US ... I am not condoning Australia's decision, I think they were wrong in not relying on us, but I am trying to explain why they did that. What has no explanation is that the US formed a defensive alliance with Britain without our knowledge or participation. The serious problem is not with Australia, but with the US," Borrell said.

When asked if the UK is a reliable partner, the politician replied that London showed no desire to cooperate in the field of security and defense after Brexit.

