MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed the belief on Thursday it would be great to have people like Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah in the new Afghan government, while this is unlikely to happen.

"It is better to have Abdullah Abdullah and people like him, belonging to the former government, in the new government, but allow me to be skeptical about that possibility. Even we support them, it has a light chance of happening. The Taliban [banned as a terrorist group in Russia] will choose a government on their own to establish the Islamic Emirate," Borrell told the European Parliament.