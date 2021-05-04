Borrell, Blinken Discuss Iran Deal, Russia on G7 Sidelines in London

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US State Secretary Antony Blinken discussed Russia and the Iran deal on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial in London on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US State Secretary Antony Blinken discussed Russia and the Iran deal on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial in London on Tuesday.

"High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and Secretary Blinken addressed the latest developments in the ongoing discussions on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - the Iran nuclear deal - in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA," the European External Action Service said.

"They also discussed relations with Russia in light of Russia's recent military build-up in illegally-annexed Crimea and on the border with Ukraine, the health of Alexei Navalny, and Russia's actions against EU Member States and sanctions against EU citizens," the statement read.

In addition, the sides touched upon relations with China and the situation in Afghanistan in light of the ongoing US troop pullout.