Borrell, Blinken Discussed EU-US Joint Contribution to End Violence in Israel, Palestine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the possible EU-US cooperation to de-escalate the Israeli-Palestinian tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the possible EU-US cooperation to de-escalate the Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

"Exchanged with @SecBlinken on how EU and US can jointly contribute to end violence in Israel and Palestine and reduce tensions. Looking beyond, we also need longer term initiatives to break the dynamics of conflict and revive the prospect of a peaceful future for all," Borrell wrote on Twitter.