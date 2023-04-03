Borrell, Blinken to Discuss Energy Security at EU-US Energy Meeting on April 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in a EU-US Energy Council ministerial meeting on April 4 to discuss the need to ensure energy security and accelerate the clean transition, the EU Diplomatic Service said Monday.

"Tomorrow (April 4), High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will co-chair the EU-US Energy Council Ministerial Meeting in Brussels with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the US Deputy Secretary for Energy, David Turk," the statement read.

Participants will discuss ways to ensure "energy security while accelerating the green transition," according to the statement. They will also address energy issues regarding next winter, including the situation in Ukraine and Moldova, and how "to accelerate decarbonisation through clean-energy technologies and energy savings" in a way that would be socially just.

The officials will further exchange information on ongoing methane emission reduction efforts, the statement added.

The energy council meeting will be proceeded by a high level bilateral meeting between Borrell and Blinken, during which they will discuss foreign policy issues, according to EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano.

Earlier in the day, the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security agreed to continue efforts to maintain high levels of US liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe in 2023 of at least 50 billion cubic meters "to ensure storage filling for the next winter 2023-24."