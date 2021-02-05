UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Called For Navalny's Release During Meeting With Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:13 PM

Borrell Called for Navalny's Release During Meeting With Lavrov

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he reiterated the call for Alexey Navalny's release at the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he reiterated the call for Alexey Navalny's release at the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"I can only repeat what I already said ... For sure, we have been talking about the case of Navalny and people arrested at the demonstrations. And I have conveyed to Minister Lavrov our deep concerns and reiterated our appeal to the release of Navalny and .

.. investigation of his poisoning," Borrell said at a press conference, held after the negotiations.

"About further sanctions, there is no proposal by the time being by any member state, the discussion will continue at the next foreign affairs council of ministers and also EU leaders will have in March an important ... discussion of the relationship between the European Union and Russia, and my visit here is part of preparations for this debate," the EU top diplomat continued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Visit March Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

2 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

27 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

35 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

35 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

4 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.