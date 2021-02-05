EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he reiterated the call for Alexey Navalny's release at the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday that he reiterated the call for Alexey Navalny's release at the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"I can only repeat what I already said ... For sure, we have been talking about the case of Navalny and people arrested at the demonstrations. And I have conveyed to Minister Lavrov our deep concerns and reiterated our appeal to the release of Navalny and .

.. investigation of his poisoning," Borrell said at a press conference, held after the negotiations.

"About further sanctions, there is no proposal by the time being by any member state, the discussion will continue at the next foreign affairs council of ministers and also EU leaders will have in March an important ... discussion of the relationship between the European Union and Russia, and my visit here is part of preparations for this debate," the EU top diplomat continued.