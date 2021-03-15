(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has called on the bloc on Monday to show greater coordination, both internally and externally, on matters of migration and asylum, as EU foreign and interior ministers held an informal video conference.

In a doorstop statement ahead of the talks, Borrell noted that a ministerial meeting like that had not taken place in six years. He said that the discussion on the bloc's migration policy was urgent.

"It's very timely because migration is at the core of our external relations and our external partnership with third countries. We have to coordinate on the external and internal dimensions of the new migration pact, which is currently discussed by member states, as proposed by the [European] Commission. We have to work for a safe, and fair, and regular migration," the EU foreign policy chief said.

The diplomat said that the European Union needed to do more to incentivize third countries to accept migrants who have been rejected asylum, calling for coordination among member states in tackling the root causes of migration.

"We have to coordinate better our activities, our policies linking migration with development. It's not just a matter of containing migrants but going to attack the root causes of migration, which are underdevelopment, demographic pressures, imbalances on trade, everything is together," Borrell said.

This past November, the European Commission proposed a new Pact on Migration and Asylum that aims to bolster responsibility sharing among member states for migrant arrivals and to also expedite administrative procedures.