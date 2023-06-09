UrduPoint.com

Borrell Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Kherson Regions After Reports About Shelling

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Kherson region as shelling undermines efforts to evacuate civilians.

"Reports of shelling jeopardising rescue efforts of innocent civilians in Kherson region after the destruction of Kakhovka dam. We call on Russia to cease these unacceptable actions immediately. This may constitute yet another war crime. All responsible will be held to account," Borrell tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Kherson Region, said that Ukrainian troops shelled an evacuation hub for the civilians from the city of Hola Prystan, which had been established following the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and subsequent flooding of territories.

Saldo also said that a total of 5,000 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas of the region, and the direct damage from the destruction of the housing due to the flooding would exceed 1.

5 billion rubles ($18.3 million).

The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream. Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and final stage in the cascade of Dnipro HPPs, located in the Kherson Region 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from Nova Kakhovka. Russia and Ukraine have consistently blamed each other for the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP. Moscow has urged the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the plant, citing possible civilian casualties.

